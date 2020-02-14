Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,898 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 727,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 546,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 304,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,176,000.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $54.76 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,136,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

