Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $314,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 109.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.