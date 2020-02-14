Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

