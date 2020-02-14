CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CME Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

CME Group stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average is $208.14. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

