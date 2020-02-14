Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPSI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.