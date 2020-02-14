Creative Planning Acquires 262 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $141.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.51. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $121.83 and a twelve month high of $141.91.

