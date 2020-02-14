Creative Planning Buys New Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last ninety days. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.