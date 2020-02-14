Creative Planning Has $264,000 Stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 704.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,532 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

INDB stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Parent sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $821,281.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $1,714,017 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

