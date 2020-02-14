Creative Planning Has $290,000 Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Luminex were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 132,358 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 1,177.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 62,160 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $58,509.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,109.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.