Creative Planning Has $297,000 Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $161.01 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $136.66 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average is $149.10.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

