Creative Planning Has $299,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 274,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $233.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

