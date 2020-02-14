Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.96% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a fifty-two week low of $137.40 and a fifty-two week high of $189.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.29.

