Creative Planning Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,172,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

