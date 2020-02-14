Creative Planning Purchases 948 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQI opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

