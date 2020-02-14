Creative Planning Reduces Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 106.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

Shares of LITE opened at $90.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,130.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $184,403.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,171 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

