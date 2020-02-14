Creative Planning Sells 1,558 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $395,305 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

