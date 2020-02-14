Creative Planning Sells 205 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

