Creative Planning Trims Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Cfra lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

