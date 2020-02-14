Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Sells $161,677.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $551.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

