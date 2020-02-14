CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CynergisTek from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CynergisTek stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 208.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

