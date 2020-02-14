Deutsche Bank Reiterates “GBX 1,600” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,852.87 ($24.37).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,676.40 ($22.05) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,788.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,725.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,602.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

