Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. Eaton has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,496,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

