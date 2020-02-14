Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 351,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,768,326.30. Also, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 728,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,038 over the last 90 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

