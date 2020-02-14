Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETW opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

