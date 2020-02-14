Electronic Arts (EA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2020 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

1/31/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

1/31/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

1/28/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EA’s net bookings and live services revenues are expected to benefit from portfolio strength from franchises including Apex Legends, Ultimate Team in FIFA and Madden NFL, The Sims 4 and FIFA Online. Moreover, the company is witnessing growth in active player accounts, owing to increased engagement in popular franchises like FIFA, The Sims 4 and Apex Legends. Live services growth is a key catalyst. Notably, EA SPORTS FIFA 20, launched in October, is a hit. Moreover, EA has a strong slate of releases for the rest of fiscal 2020. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, Apex Legends 2, launched in July, was a disappointment. Moreover, it faces intense competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two.”

1/6/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $129.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,210 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

