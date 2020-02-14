Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ELEEF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

