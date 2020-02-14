Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGF opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Enagas has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

