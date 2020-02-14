Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Encana were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 103.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 88.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 58.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. CIBC lowered Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

In other news, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at $246,728.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.