Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Buys $172,994.74 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

