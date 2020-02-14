First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MYFW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 603,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 739,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

