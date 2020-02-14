FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $317.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $218.22 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

