Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) PT Raised to $53.00

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

FTSV has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of FTSV stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 3.59. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,400 shares in the company, valued at $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

