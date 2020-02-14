GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

AVAL stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

