Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 8777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

