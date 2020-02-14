Insider Selling: Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AIV opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 62.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

