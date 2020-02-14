Insider Selling: Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $405,960.00 in Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $47.29 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $297,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

