Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $286,475.76 in Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $580,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.29. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after buying an additional 296,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,310,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,634,000 after buying an additional 106,506 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,097,000 after buying an additional 106,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

