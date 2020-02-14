Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells $280,576.38 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70.

ICE stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 562,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,030,000 after acquiring an additional 185,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,778,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,730,000 after acquiring an additional 203,918 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

