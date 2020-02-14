Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $157,083.51 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $157,083.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick L. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $112,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.62. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 100,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

