Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells $244,686.21 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04.

On Friday, November 15th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00.

Shares of OMCL opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9,014.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 267,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

