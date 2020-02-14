Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells 12,538 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

