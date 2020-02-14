Insider Selling: Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Sells $361,215.00 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matt Steinfort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88.

ZAYO opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,813,000 after acquiring an additional 353,946 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZAYO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

