Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis Sells 2,000 Shares

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total transaction of C$307,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at C$5,952,209.50.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$151.24 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$107.00 and a 52 week high of C$155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.92.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

