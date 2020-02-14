Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.