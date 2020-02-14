Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Patrick R. O’neil Sells 3,882 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

