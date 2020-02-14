IPG Photonics (IPGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – IPG Photonics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2020 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $181.00.

1/25/2020 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/21/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – IPG Photonics is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get IPG Photonics Co alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.