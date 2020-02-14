IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) PT Raised to $1.25 at HC Wainwright

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $1.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

