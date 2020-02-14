J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of SJM opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.