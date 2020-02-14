Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. Sells 3,500 Shares

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:J opened at $99.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

