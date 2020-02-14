John Henry Rogers, Jr. Sells 3,750 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.43. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

